The Confederations Cup 2017 has already reached the semi-final stage with the first of them set to be held today as Portugal takes on Chile at the Kazan Arena in Kazan. Portugal has improved as the tournament has progressed and they drew their opening match and followed that up with two wins.

But Chile has struggled since winning their first match against Cameroon as they went on to draw their other two games. The Copa America winners have not been anywhere near their best this tournament and if Portugal puts in a performance as they did against Russia then Chile is certainly going to have a hard time.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo willing to stay at Real Madrid if they sign this Portuguese star

One of the key areas Chile will be focusing on is to keep Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo away from the ball as much as possible. The Real Madrid star has scored twice so far this tournament and he will be determined to add more goals to his name and Chile midfielder Marcelo Diaz knows what they must do to stop him.

"We all know he's an amazing player, he's very dangerous and can decide a game alone. He has had an amazing season. He's playing here with the same strength. The main thing is trying to stop him getting the ball and scoring," BBC quoted Diaz as saying.

Based on the performance of Chile and Portugal in the Confederations Cup 2017, everyone would expect the Euro 2016 winners to get the win but many have tipped Chile to go all the way too. This match is certainly going to be an interesting watch and Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his players are really fired up for the challenge.

"There are no two teams that play the same. Chile have quality players, are very dynamic and are very aggressive and combative. But we're descended from Portuguese, Lusitanic blood, we're warriors, we have a great capacity to suffer and have dedication to our people," Santos said.

"Portugal are clear contenders for the title," he said. "I have total confidence in my team. I didn't hear Pizzi's interview but I respect his statements. We'll see what happens on the pitch. I hope to go back home on July 3 happy."

Chile doesn't have a lot of world-class stars and all eyes will be on Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal as the South Americas look to reach the finals. As for Portugal, they have a string of young and world class players who will be keen to make an impression.

Portugal will be without Raphael Guerreiro and Pepe due to an injury and suspension respectively and Eliseu is also a doubt after he did not train. Chile has no fresh injury concerns and they could also welcome back their no.1 choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo who missed the start of the tournament due to injury.

Where to watch

The Confederations Cup 2017 semi-final between Portugal and Chile is set to start at 7:00pm local time, 11:30pm IST and 2:00pm EST.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Sony Six/HD, Ten 1. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

Portugal: TV: RTP 1.

Chile: TV: TVN, Mega, Canal 13, DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Russia: TV: Channel One Russia.

USA: TV: STV Scotland, UTV, ITV 1 UK.

UK: TV: Telemundo, Fox Sports 1. Live streaming: Fox Sports GO.