Footage shows the aftermath of the plane crash in Tires, just west of the Portuguese capital Lisbon which killed five people. Portuguese media say the victims were the pilot, three passengers and a lorry driver, whose vehicle was hit.
Portugal plane crash
- April 18, 2017 02:13 IST
