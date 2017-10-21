German auto-manufacturer Porsche — which specialises in high-performance vehicles — unveiled its ambitious first generation fully electric powered concept, the Mission E at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The production version of the Mission E is due in 2019 and India launch will happen soon after the global unveiling.

On the sidelines of the launch of the 911 GT3 earlier this month, Pavan Shetty, director of Porsche India, confirmed to Business Standard that the Mission E is India-bound before the end of the calendar year 2020.

"Mission-E is our electric car and we hope it will be launched before the end of this decade and will come to India soon to its global launch," the publication quoted Shetty as saying.

Ahead of the launch, Porsche India will focus on establishing charging stations across dealerships.

"Before the launch of our EV, our last dealership will be equipped with charging infrastructure," said Shetty.

The Mission E is expected to go into production at Porsche's Zuffenhausen plant in Germany and the carmaker expects to produce around 15,000-20,000 units per year.

Porsche's first fully electric car, the Mission E will be powered by two electric motors — one at the front axle and one at the back.

All the four wheels are individually controlled by Porsche Torque Vectoring system.

In concept form, the four-door four-seater model has a system power output of over 600 bhp.

The Mission E is expected to achieve acceleration of 0-100kmph in under 3.5 seconds and a maximum range of more than 500 km.

When connected to an 800-volt charger unit, the lithium-ion batteries integrated within the vehicle floor is expected to get recharged up to 80 percent in just 15 minutes.

After launching the Mission E, Porsche India will take a breathing space for its next EV in India.

The expansion of the EV line-up will depend on the infrastructure set up by the government by the end of this decade.

Source: Business Standard