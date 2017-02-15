German luxury car maker Porsche has driven in the new 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman to India on Wednesday, February 15. The Porsche 718 Cayman is priced at Rs 81.63 lakh, while the 718 Boxster has been pegged at Rs 85.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Both the vehicles comes powered by 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that develops 295bhp of power and 380Nm of torque mated seven speed PDK automatic transmission. The engine powers both car breach 100kmph speed in 4.9 seconds before hitting top speed of 275kmph.

Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India said, "The re-launched Cayman and Boxster are the sportiest of all time. It is remarkable how Porsche engineers have evolved the 718 concept to produce such outstanding increases in power and torque from the newly designed four-cylinder engine whilst managing substantial improvements in efficiency. We anticipate that the introduction of both models will be well received by our customers and enthusiasts in India, especially with the Cayman now representing the entry model into Porsche."

The cars feature ceramic brakes, bi-xenon headlamps with integrated four-point LED daytime running lights and sports seats. There is also Porsche 918-inspired steering wheel as standard and Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system that comes with an eight-speaker setup in the Cayman and a six-speaker setup in the Boxster. And what might surprise you is that all these come as standard equipments on the cars. The 718 Porsche Cayman and Boxster employ 330mm disc brakes up front and 299 mm disc brakes at the rear.

Both 718 Cayman and Boxster are open for bookings at the dealerships of the company. Porsche India currently has six outlets --Ahmadabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai.