A tweet reporting a gang rape by Muslim refugees in Sweden tipped of pornstar Jenna Jameson to go on a Twitter rant against Muslims. Retweeting the report, she highlighted the point 'Muslims' in the tweet. The twitter rant went on to see Jenna claiming that she tried to defend the activities of the Klu Klux Klan (KKK).

"Repeat after me... Muslim rape gangs," she started her series of tweets as she retweeted the news about a mother being raped for hours in Sweden. "I don't 'hate' them. I disagree with absolutely everything they represent, and I am utterly unafraid to express my opinion. I disagree with following an ideology that abuses women, kills gays, mutilates female children and murders apostates," she shared her opinions.

The outburst pooled in a lot of hate reactions from the Twitterati but that did not stop Jenna from her rant. She went on to compare Muslims with Jews and Christians tweeting, "You worship a prophet that bragged about butchering hundreds of thousands of my people (Jews) which is reiterated in the Quran. But Christian don't believe in putting their heads on pikes."

At this, the Twitter users began correcting the actress as one user said: "Our first prophet ABRAHAM was jewish and we preach him. And in Islam we have to respect our cousins (Christian and Jewish)," to which she responded, "Avoiding Mohammed? Let's talk about him shall we? Oh and if you are trying to make me believe Islam loves Jews, I'm a bit too smart for that."

The pregnant actress also spoke about KKK and said: "Do the klu klux klan follow a religion that orders the death of apostates? When was the last time we saw a klan member blow up infidels?"

Repeat after me... Muslim rape gangs https://t.co/AMYsWxqesM — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

The first thing wrong with this asinine argument, is Muslim isn't a race. Second, I don't see bands of Christian rape gangs. #sympathizer https://t.co/ilPVfwaTDo — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Don't shift the goal posts.I am discussing the Muslim rape epidemic. But beforeyou make the retarded Christian terrorist argument, factcheck https://t.co/DqG1pdLNlg — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

I don't "hate" them... I disagree with absolutely everything they represent, and I am utterly unafraid to express my opinion. https://t.co/z4kMY4htgi — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Do the klu klux klan follow a religion that orders the death of apostates? When was the last time we saw a klan member blow up infidels? https://t.co/JyCNx6Vter — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Yes, and thank god they've been all but eradicated and forced into obscurity... no thanks to the democrats who created them. https://t.co/NfSyS6Djj9 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

I wish people would stop asking me why I speak out against muslims https://t.co/nN7DWEF9eU — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Even moderate muslims believe homosexuality is a criminal offense, polygamy is the norm, women are considered animals. Shall I go on? https://t.co/u498BvywQG — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

You worship a prophet that bragged about butchering hundred of thousands of my people (Jews) which is reiterated in the Quran. https://t.co/ado28iMlGo — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

But Christian don't believe in putting their heads on pikes https://t.co/yO2RX7J37N — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017

Spoken like a true Muslim... ?? https://t.co/4qdKGfH7xK — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 22, 2017

Once again, my view on Islam is not ONLY about their penchant for violence, it's their view on homosexuality, women's worth, polygamy....... https://t.co/eaJEvDU9Z5 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 22, 2017

This is not the first time that the actress has spoken out against Muslims. In January, the New York Post reported that Jenna slammed Islam saying it "promotes child rape, female genital mutilation, butchering non believers and polygamy." The pornstar, who is due to give birth in April, has appeared in films such as Up and Cummers as well as more mainstream films such as Howard Stern's Private Parts.