When the world-famous porn star Mia Khalifa decided to troll NBA's Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid, Meek Mills, Nerlens Noel and Ben Simmons, she didn't expect the epic smack down response she received.

Mia Khalifa spotted a picture of the lads on Instagram and just couldn't help herself: "Room full of L's" she wrote on her repost.

Embiid was quick to respond: "Says the women with miles of D."

Realizing then that she had probably bitten off more than she could chew, Mia Khalifa finally gave in: "Lesson learned, don't mess with the Sixers."

The porn star was also in the news for more favourable reasons after she was named by PornHub as 2016's most-searched porn star on the internet, across the globe, ahead of Lisa Ann, who came in at number three. Both were pipped to the post, however, by the ubiquitous Kim Kardashian (not, one might add, an actual porn star, sex tape notwithstanding).

Mia Khalifa retired from the adult entertainment industry nearly two years ago, but her fans (new and old) continue to drive her numbers up.

In India, for instance, she ranked as the number two most-searched-for porn star after adult entertainer-turned-Bollywood star Sunny Leone. What's more surprising is that Mia Khalifa only spent three months in the industry and continues to rank number one, two years after she made her last film.

Life and times of Mia Khalifa

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Mia Khalifa moved to the US in 2000. In 2014 she joined the adult entertainment industry, swiftly rising to the top thanks to her Middle Eastern good looks and themes, namely the hijab she wore in one of her most famous scenes.

Within three months, however, she had left the industry citing that it had left her disillusioned.

She was also ranked by PornHub as the #1 most searched-for porn star in 2014, after which she received numerous death threats and was vilified in her home country of Lebanon.

Mia Khalifaa shrugged off the criticism, and especially ironic was the fact that the Lebanese media's outrage spurred the number of searches for her in Lebanon, which supplied almost quarter of the hits that made her the top ranked porn star on PornHub in 2015 as well.

Mia Khalifa is now extremely popular on social media and has over 1 million followers on Twitter and 300,000 Instagram followers, and a recent online petition called for President Donald Trump to name her as the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Now that we'd like to see.