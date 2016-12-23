Pornhub has reportedly reached out to ex-Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello to shoot a series of adult content for the website. The adult entertainment site is said to have been offered a seven-figure deal as well.

Wetpaint reported that the porn site wants Cabello to be a part of a line of videos where she will appear as herself. This move is expected to attract a lot of viewers to the site.

On Monday, a Pornhub representative approached the singer via Twitter asking if she wanted a job. "Need a new job @camilacabello97?" the tweet read.

This offer was backed up by Pornhub's sister site RedTube."Spitters are quitters...remember that @camilacabello97," the site tweeted. According to Digital Music News, Pornhub is also offering Cabello millions to shoot a sex tape if she is not interested in their original offer.

Pornhub reached out to Cabello the same day she announced her desire to quit the group.

"After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well," the group said in a statement announcing Cabello's departure. "You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you've supported us, you've rejoiced and cried with us, you've grown with us, and with your love and support, we will continue on."

However, Cabello denied her former group members' claim they weren't informed in person.

"The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour," she tweeted. "Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group' is simply not true."

Wishing the girls the best in all their future projects, Cabello added that she was upset things ended the way they did.