For those, who think Pornhub is only about adult content, then this news may change your perception about the x-rated website.

Recently a Twitter user discovered that someone has uploaded the entire 75-minute-long musical Hamilton — along with its full cast and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda — on the x-rated website.

The clip of the Tony Award-winning play had been uploaded under the title of 'Revolutionary Twinks Have Historical Fun' several months ago. Another user pointed out that someone named 'Broadwayfucker' uploaded it to the site alongside other NSFW videos.

As noted by Metro, the clip seems to be filmed from an upper balcony seat which is "a cushy position that calls for premium price."

This clip features the star-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who left the play about a year ago. Thus that makes the clip into a "historical artifact."

Somebody posted the entire first act of Hamilton, with original broadway cast, to PornHub



with the title REVOLUTIONARY TWINKS HAVE HISTORICAL FUN



because every day, we drift further from God’s light pic.twitter.com/5324sUXflz — Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) December 26, 2017

However, this is not the only non-pornographic content which could be streamed on the porn network. There are more — romantic comedy The Big Sick, Zootopia, Back to the Future and animated children's films like Cars 2, The Emoji Movie.

Pakistan-American Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani also took to Twitter to share that his newly-released movie The Big Sick has been uploaded on PornHub on Christmas Eve.

On a funny note, the actor urged the netizens, who did not have an Amazon Prime account, to watch The Big Sick on Pornhub.

Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck. The whole Pornhub team is frantically looking through "big sick" videos on Christmas day. Thanks! https://t.co/6FzPCH9La5 — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) December 25, 2017

Apart from that, it is already known that several steamy scenes from HBO's popular drama Game of Thrones have also been making rounds on the porn network.

Gizmodo reported in March that copies of several major movies such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One, Moana, Bad Santa 2, Dr. Strange, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Step Brothers have also been up on the website as those were spotted by Reddit users.