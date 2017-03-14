Popular porn star Crystal Bassette has left the adult entertainment industry and become a priest.

After appearing in over 100 porn videos, Crystal now says that she wants to help people by being a part of the Church. In a recent interview, she said that sexual abuse during childhood had inclined her towards the porn industry.

Crystal reportedly became pregnant at the age of 16 and then joined the adult industry, thinking it will give her financial ability to raise her child. She said that an agent had told her that she could earn $30,000 a month, and so she thought she can do it for a month and then return to normal life.

In the video, the porn star mum also said that she had cried for two hours, sitting in the shower, after she had her first shoot.

"My first shoot after the scene I sat in the shower for two hours crying. After a month, I ended up going back. The only way I was able to numb myself was from taking pain medication and drinking alcohol to get through a scene," Crystal said.

Having earned $20,000 to $30,000 a month as a porn star, she owned a massive Malibu mansion, a nightclub, seven cars including a Ferrari and two Escalades, she said.

"I was sexually abused when I was a child by two different people. I was 5-year-old the first time, the second time it happened I was probably 7. I went through a few years of therapy and realised why I was chasing the life I did," the 33-year-old added. Check Crystral's video from the interview: