The iconic Maracana stadium had seen some of the world's best athletes in action when Brazil hosted Rio 2016 Olympics. The stadium has also witnessed legendary football matches including World Cup contests in the past, but now it has bagged headlines for the wrong reasons.

Brazilian news outlet UOL Esporte reported a porn movie was filmed at the iconic stadium in Brazil. A sex scene was said to have been filmed between 3 pm and midnight at the stadium.

The football stadium in Brazil has been used by a number of clubs in Brazil in the past and has also been rented out to host parties, major events etc.

However, this is not for the first time the stadium has been in the thick of things.

Even few months after Rio Olympics, there were concerns about the maintenance of the stadium, after pictures showed broken seats and the pitch in pathetic condition.

And now, this porn movie being filmed inside the stadium only makes matters worse for the iconic football stadium, which also hosted the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina. The former beat the South American giants to win the title then.