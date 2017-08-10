We live in a time when people are ready to shell out crores of rupees for making movies. Of late, all we hear about is movies made on whopping budgets, including superstar Mohanlal's much-awaited Rs 1,000 crore project Mahabharata. So, can someone make a film for less than Rs 30,000? We are not talking about any short film, but a feature movie.

A group of youngsters have come forward setting an example to many aspiring filmmakers by making the least expensive movie, may be in the history of world cinema. The upcoming Malayalam movie titled Porattam, which is the directorial venture of Bilahari, has been made with a budget of Rs 25,000, an amount less than the cost of an iPhone!

Actors Navajith Narayan and Shaalin Zoya appear in lead roles in Porattam, which will see the presence of a bunch of newcomers playing pivotal characters. "So here it is guys. 'Porattam'. Back to Acting after a looong gap With this interesting movie and Undoubtedly one of my most challenging character. Can't wait this movie to reach to you people. ❤️ [sic]," Shaalin posted on her Facebook page.

Interestingly, Porattam, which narrates a socially relevant subject, was shot within 15 days without a proper script and all the crew members have apparently worked for the project without remuneration.

Sreeraj Raveendran, Akash Joseph Varghese, Mujeeb Majeed, Rajeesh K Ramanan have handled cinematography, editing, music and sound design departments, respectively. The movie has been bankrolled under Plan B Infotainments, and Bilahari has revealed that a distributor has approached the team to distribute the movie in theatres and a few multiplexes in Kerala.

The filmmaker has also announced that the team will release its first-look poster and trailer in the coming days.