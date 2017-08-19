The entertainment industry in India has several successful actors from around the world. From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, there are several actors, who have gained a massive fan following in India and consider it as their home. But these stars were not born in India nor do they hold any Indian passport.

Take a look at 8 popular celebrities in India who were not born in India, but are popular in the country.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading Bollywood actresses in India, but she doesn't have Indian citizenship. She was born to badminton star Prakash Padukone and travel agent Ujjala in the Danish capital city Copenhagen. Deepika along with her parents returned to India when she was barely a year old.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was born in Amritsar, Punjab, as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, but he is not an Indian citizen. The Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor is a Canadian citizen and he even called his Canadian citizenship an "honorary status."

Alia Bhatt

The young diva, who has cemented her position in Bollywood with her performances, holds a British passport. She acquired British citizenship as her mother Soni Razdan is of British origin.

Imran Khan

Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan was born as Imran Pal in the United States. Imran moved to Mumbai with his mother after his parents got divorced. He made a successful Bollywood debut as an actor with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa, but failed to make it big in the industry.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is a citizen of Sri Lanka. She has worked with big Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, but she is a popular actress in Sri Lanka and was also the winner of the 2006 Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was born to a Kashmiri father and British mother in Hong Kong and is of British nationality. However, she has a huge fan following in India and has worked with the biggest stars of Bollywood, including Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Nargis Fakhri

The actress, who made her debut with Rockstar, was born in Queens, New York on October 20, 1979. She even appeared in CW's America's Next Top Model and made her Bollywood debut in 2011.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is a Punjabi, but she was born in Sarnia, Ontario in Canada. In June 2006, she became an American citizen, but she also plans to remain a dual citizen of Canada. Leone is now a popular star in Bollywood with millions of fans across the country.