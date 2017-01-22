Pope Francis, considered one of the most forward and free-thinking leaders of the Christian faith in a long time, has warned people against political leaders who could go on to take absolute power after having been elected to office in a wave of populism.

That he was speaking about US President Donald Trump became all the more apparent because the billionaire business tycoon-turned-politician was being sworn into the White House at about the same time.

This was hardly the first time Trump was compared to Hitler. It has happened several times before, given the extreme and politically incorrect views Trump tends to hold, and the manner in which he chooses to air them from time to time. However, this is indeed the first time someone like the Pope made the connection.

Pope Francis, in an interview to a Spanish newspaper called El Pais, has said: "Crises provoke fear, alarm. In my opinion, the most common example of European populism is Germany in 1933... A people that was immersed in a crisis, that looked for its identity, until this charismatic leader came and promised to give their identity back, and he gave them a distorted identity, and we all know what happened."

He added: "Hitler did not steal power. He was elected by his people and then he destroyed his people. In times of crisis, we lack judgement, and that is a constant reference for me... That is why I always try to say: Talk among yourselves, talk to one another."

Pope Francis, however, refused to pass judgement on Trump just yet, saying: "We will see how he acts, what he does, and then I will have an opinion. But being afraid or rejoicing beforehand because of something that might happen is, in my view, quite unwise. It would be like prophets predicting calamities."

It may be noted that before the US presidential election was held, there had been news reports that the Pope had actually endorsed Trump over Hillary Clinton. However, that turned out to be fake news, but many suspect that it had done its own bit by convincing some fence-sitters to vote for Trump.