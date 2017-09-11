Pope Francis was left with a black eye when the Popemobile suddenly stopped whilst travelling through a crowd in Cartegena, Colombia.The Pope continued on his five day trip of Colombia despite the incident.The Vatican confirmed he was fine.
Pope Francis suffers black eye on Colombia trip
- September 11, 2017 21:41 IST
