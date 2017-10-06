Pope Francis addressed the participants in the first-ever World Congress on Child Dignity in the Digital World on Friday (6 October). The Pope acknowledged the churchs failure to protect children in the 21st century and pledged to work strenuously and amp;#39; toward the new initiative going forward.
Pope Francis addresses participants of digital conference on the importance of protecting children online
Pope Francis addressed the participants in the first-ever World Congress on Child Dignity in the Digital World on Friday (6 October). The Pope acknowledged the churchs failure to protect children in the 21st century and pledged to work strenuously and amp;#39; toward the new initiative going forward.
- October 6, 2017 21:03 IST
