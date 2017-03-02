Poor data costs the US economy an estimated $3.1 trillion a year

Poor data costs the US economy an estimated $3.1 trillion a year Close
Speaking at the Newsweek’s AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference Dr. David Hand, Chief Scientific Advisor at Winton Capital Management, discusses how poor data costs the U.S. economy an estimated $3.1 trillion a year. 
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump delivers message of 'unity and strength'
Most popular