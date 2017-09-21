Poonam Pandey
Poonam PandeyTwitter

Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey has shared a number of topless photos on social media to promote her newly launched app.

While Poonam has left very little to the imagination in the pictures, her fans cannot stop praising the diva's sexy avatar.

Poonam is known for her bold photoshoots, and of late has been posting sizzling topless and bikini pictures on social media at regular intervals. In her latest topless photos, Poonam covered her assets with just her hair, flaunting some major cleavage.

She accompanied the hot photo with a caption informing fans that her exclusive sizzling photos are available on her app that can be downloaded from the Play Store.

She had even introduced her app with a similar topless picture on social media, following which the app had witnessed massive number of downloads.

It was reported that the app saw over 15,000 downloads in just 15 minutes of its launch.

However, the app was banned by Google just after a few hours of its launch apparently for the explicit content it was disseminating.

The actress herself had confirmed on social media that the app was banned, but had also said she was clueless about the reason.

Even the fans expressed disappointment at Google for banning the app.

Subsequently, the app made a comeback on the Play Store, and since then Poonam has been promoting it extensively on social media with super-sizzling photos.

Check out some of Poonam's sizzling photos here:

Another Bollywood actress who had garnered much attention with her steamy photos recently was Esha Gupta.

While initially she had grabbed eyeballs with her bikini pictures, she later had made headlines for her topless and eventually completely nude photos.

She had flaunted her bare butt in the nude photoshoot, for which she had received much backlash as well.

However, Esha slammed critics saying the pictures were aesthetically shot, and there was nothing vulgar in them.