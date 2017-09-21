Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey has shared a number of topless photos on social media to promote her newly launched app.

While Poonam has left very little to the imagination in the pictures, her fans cannot stop praising the diva's sexy avatar.

Poonam is known for her bold photoshoots, and of late has been posting sizzling topless and bikini pictures on social media at regular intervals. In her latest topless photos, Poonam covered her assets with just her hair, flaunting some major cleavage.

She accompanied the hot photo with a caption informing fans that her exclusive sizzling photos are available on her app that can be downloaded from the Play Store.

She had even introduced her app with a similar topless picture on social media, following which the app had witnessed massive number of downloads.

It was reported that the app saw over 15,000 downloads in just 15 minutes of its launch.

However, the app was banned by Google just after a few hours of its launch apparently for the explicit content it was disseminating.

The actress herself had confirmed on social media that the app was banned, but had also said she was clueless about the reason.

Even the fans expressed disappointment at Google for banning the app.

Subsequently, the app made a comeback on the Play Store, and since then Poonam has been promoting it extensively on social media with super-sizzling photos.

Check out some of Poonam's sizzling photos here:

New Exclusive Pix on my APP#ThePoonamPandeyApp

Download it from Play store & App Store Now!! Free ? pic.twitter.com/cqrYWEPA4m — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 20, 2017

Tweethearts!! Exclusive Room Pics on my App..

Download #ThePoonamPandeyApp

From App Store & Play store Now ? pic.twitter.com/WA7V8wDOF8 — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 20, 2017

New photos on its way! WAIT IS FINALLY OVER.

Thank you Queen @iPoonampandey ! can't wait?

Only on #ThePoonamPandeyApp pic.twitter.com/dlbikLODkw — Poonam Pandey Page (@PoonamPandeyFP) September 20, 2017

Tweethearts!!Check out New #AskPoonamPandey Video on my APP Now ?

Download #ThePoonamPandeyApp

Available on Play store & App Store ? pic.twitter.com/3D9imfN7zG — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 16, 2017

In love with these Bikini photos...? pic.twitter.com/yRhr5XqRSO — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 15, 2017

Another Bikini Pic ? pic.twitter.com/sAqz7wtoYu — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 13, 2017

Sunday after workout Pic ? pic.twitter.com/sojkKfJ327 — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 10, 2017

Another Bollywood actress who had garnered much attention with her steamy photos recently was Esha Gupta.

While initially she had grabbed eyeballs with her bikini pictures, she later had made headlines for her topless and eventually completely nude photos.

She had flaunted her bare butt in the nude photoshoot, for which she had received much backlash as well.

However, Esha slammed critics saying the pictures were aesthetically shot, and there was nothing vulgar in them.