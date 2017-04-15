Model and actress Poonam Pandey is set to come up with her own app, and she made the announcement on Saturday by sharing a topless photo on Twitter.

The topless picture shows Poonam partially covering her boobs with just her hair, flaunting a major part of her cleavage. "The Poonam Pandey App" is printed over the extremely sensuous picture. She captioned the photo as "Tweethearts..Finally!! My Secret Project is out with this PIC".

In her next tweet that also has the topless photo, Poonam revealed that the application will be released on April 17. Poonam is known for teasing her fans by sharing such steamy pictures and videos on social media.

Her Instagram and Twitter pages are filled with semi-nude photos and videos that obviously get a lot of attention. She is also famous for making a number of controversies in the past. Check Poonam's topless photo below:

The Poonam Pandey App!!

Coming out soon this 17th April..? pic.twitter.com/90a279o9kr — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) 15 April 2017

The most highlighted of the controversies was when she announced that she would strip if Team India would win the World Cup in 2011. Although India won the title that year, Poonam did not perform the act saying that the BCCI did not permit her to do it.

Nevertheless, that incident got her instant fame, and she keeps pulling attention by flaunting her curves in raunchy outfits. Check some of her recent most sizzling photos and videos on social media:

