Poonam Pandey has yet again shared a topless photo of her on social media making her fans go crazy. The actress is promoting her newly launched app with this sensuous picture.

Poonam shared the topless photo on Twitter, covering her assets with just her hair. Coupled with the extremely hot photo, Poonam has a caption informing fans that her app is now available for download on Google play store.

"Tweethearts! Now you can download #ThePoonamPandeyApp from App Store & Play store ;) [sic]," she tweeted. Poonam is known for posting sizzling pictures on social media and treating her followers with her sensuality.

Earlier, she had introduced the app similarly with a topless photo. However, she had faced a shocker after Google had banned her app just a few hours after its release due to the bold content.

The app had received a good response as it had reportedly witnessed over 15,000 downloads just in 15 minutes of its launch. However, Poonam Pandey app is now back on Google play store.

The bold model turned actress hardly leaves anything for imagination. Poonam had made headlines on International Yoga Day 2017 by sharing a picture. While there was nothing wrong with the pose and the outfit she wore, Poonam made sure to grab attention by going bra-less for the photo. The actress had flashed her tits making her otherwise simple Yoga pose quite steamy.

Meanwhile, another Bollywood actress who has been hogging all the limelight on Instagram is Esha Gupta. After posting her topless photos on social media from a bold photoshoot, the sizzling actress recently went completely nude for the same.

She had shared a number of photos in which she was seen flaunting her bare butt. Although she had faced a lot of flak for the pictures, Esha seemed to be least bothered with the negative comments.