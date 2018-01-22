Poonam Kaur, who was recently in the news when she was attacked by former Bigg Boss Telugu contest Mahesh Kathi, seems to be unhappy with the manner in which adult entertainment professionals are making inroads into the Indian film industry.

The actress expressed her disappointment over pornstars getting more fame and respect than "normal girls" in India.

She wrote on Twitter: "Porn stars have better life and respect in India than normal girls..innocent are framed..misused and abused and if they stand up for something..all are prepared to kill her soul..mind and body [sic]" This is possibly a reference to Sunny Leone, who has become a popular name across the country.

It has to be noted that Sunny Leone has been the most-searched Indian entertainer for the past couple of years, ahead of many big names of film industries across India.

However, people believe Poonam Kaur's might could also have been aimed at adult actress Mia Malkova, who is currently working with Ram Gopal Varma.

The filmmaker had hit headlines recently by announcing he was casting her in his next project God, Sex and Truth, which has already drawn the nation's attention with its bold trailer and posters.

Nonetheless, her tweet elicited a massive response from her followers. While the majority agreed with her statement, some argued that porn stars, like actresses, are just acting on screen.