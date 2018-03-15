After much delay, Malayalam movie Poomaram released Thursday, March 15. Kalidas Jayaram, son of actors Jayaram and Parvathy, is making debut as hero with this movie. It is written and directed by Abrid Shine.

Manju Warrier, Meera Jasmine, and Kunchacko Boban form the ensemble cast in Poomaram. Gnaanam cranked the camera and Athul worked has edited the flick. Faisal Razi while Gireesh Kuttan and Gopi Sundar have composed the music.

The movie tells the story of a teenage boy who is interested in arts and politics.

Reviews:

The movie has started getting rave reviews from those, who have already watched the film. Find, their response to the film here:

Kiran Johnson Vattoly:

Kudos to Abrid ShineAll artists were given equal screen presence& all did very well especially our Debut hero #Kalidas 3.6/5

Martin Joseph:

#Poomaram - Except Joju George, most of the artists are new faces and they done a great job. Music is lovely and definitely makes us nostalgic. Commercial movie lovers and entertainer followers please stay away. Another Abrid Shine magic. Loved it. ❤❤

#Poomaram - Beautiful movie in the backdrop of a University Youth Festival. Abrid Shine delivers another realistic movie by not following the usual structure. @kalidas700 is much impressive as a College Chairman and he must stay here.

Mahi_Euphoria:

#Poomaram felt like i attended a five day long youth festival. Its not just a movie. Its like a memoir . Natural screenplay with an abrid shine touch everywhere. Overall a feel good movie for me welldone @kalidas700 ✌️

Wannabe_Winner‏: Poomaram was an average movie for me. I was not one of its target audience, the one who relishes Yuvajanolsavam. Other than St Treesa's and Maharajas' students I don't think anyone will enjoy the movie completely. By the time of the climax, I was completely done #Poomaram

Kerala Box Office Stats

#Poomaram

Another good attempt from #AbridShine demolishing established cinema formats. Moves through a thin line between documentary and movie on MG youth festival. @kalidas700 is here to stay for sure. Music was another positive aspect.

3.5/5

'GOOD ONE'