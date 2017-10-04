Actress Pooja Hegde, who played stylish star Allu Arjun's love interest in Duvvada Jagannadham, has agreed to perform an item number in Ram Charan and Sukumar's much-awaited movie Rangasthalam.

Rangasthalam is the next big ticket movie from the mega family to look out for. The movie has been creating a positive buzz ever since it was announced. The film boasts of some of the Tollywood's big names in its cast and crew. The latest to join the team is Pooja Hegde.

It is reported that Pooja Hegde is set to shake legs with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam. Sukumar, who is known for his penchant for special numbers in his films, was impressed with her expressions and dance moves in Duvvada Jagannadham. Hence the director decided to bring her on board for a sizzling song.

"The director was on the lookout for an actress who is expressive and can match Ram Charan's dance moves. Sukumar cast Pooja after seeing her grooving skills in Duvvada Jagannadham," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Pooja Hegde has reportedly accepted Sukumar's offer and will visit the sets of Rangasthalam for its shoot soon. If this news turns out to be true, it will be her debut item number.

Pooja Hegde started her acting career with Tamil movie Mugamoodi in 2012 and forayed into Telugu with Oka Laila Kosam in 2014. She romanced Varun Tej in Mukunda and Allu Arjun in Duvvada Jagannadham. Ram Charan will be the third hero from the mega family to be seen with Pooja.