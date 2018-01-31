Actress Pooja Hegde, who is basking in the success of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is teaming up with superstar Mahesh Babu for director Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming Telugu film.

After Brahmotsavam bombed at the box office, Mahesh Babu announced that he will do another film for PVP Cinema to compensate the losses. Later, Prasad V Potluri revealed that Vamshi Paidipally, who had signed a deal to do three films with PVP, would direct the movie and he had asked Vamshi to come up with a suitable script for Mahesh's next movie.

Ever since it was announced, many speculations were out about the script and its cast and crew. Many fans of Mahesh Babu, who is now busy with Bharat Ane Nenu, were eagerly waiting to know about the heroine and the names of some popular actresses were linked with this project. The latest we hear is that Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in this movie.

The actress is all thrilled to work with Mahesh Babu in the forthcoming untitled movie and she took to Twitter to share her excitement with her followers. She wrote, "Glad to announce my next Telugu film with @urstrulyMahesh and @directorvamshi Looking forward to get together and create a beautiful film for you'll to watch ❤️ Excited "

Pooja Hegde started her acting career with Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012 and she forayed into Tollywood with Oka Laila Kosam in 2014. Having starred in another Telugu film Mukunda (2014), the actress made her debut in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro in 2016. But the Bollywood film did not give her the much-needed break for her.

Pooja Hegde returned to Tollywood with Allu Arjun's 2017 film DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which became big hit of her career. She will be next seen in Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Telugu film Saakshyam and Salman Khan's Hindi movie Race 3. She is also doing a special appearance in Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.

Getting a chance to work with Mahesh Babu is a great opportunity for Pooja Hegde. The makers are yet to announce the details of its shooting.