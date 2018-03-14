Actress Pooja Hegde has topped the list of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Women of 2017, beating the likes of Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty.

A host of big names from films and sports were listed in the recently-conducted survey. Pooja Hegde bagged the maximum number of votes and landed at the top rung on the list of most desirable women of the year.

Pooja Hegde is quite younger than other actresses featured on the list and has very few Telugu movies to her credit. However, Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham popularized her with the Telugu masses and gave her a much-needed break.

Interestingly, she was not on the list in the previous years, and is one of six new entrants to be featured this year.

Pooja Hegde is all thrilled at topping the list of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Women of 2017.

Soon after seeing the list, she took to Twitter to thank all her fans.

Hyderabad Times Most Desirable apparently..?☺️☺️ I’m blushing..thank you @HydTimes and my awesome fans ❤️? Sending love back..xoxo #grateful ?? https://t.co/a48OnCQCPc — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 14, 2018

In an interview to the Times of India, Pooja Hegde said: "It's a great feeling and I hope it's one that is going to last. Especially because I was always a tomboy while growing up. I would wear braces and my hair would be unkempt, and I was extremely goofy. So I've to say that the goofy, tomboy in me is very happy today."

Talking about what makes her desirable, Pooja Hegde said: "I think it's my ability to connect with the viewers. Someone may be the most beautiful person in the world, but if you cannot connect with them, then you may not find them desirable. I've always been happy in my skin and never tried to be someone else. Your physical features may change over time but your character and attitude will remain the same."