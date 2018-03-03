After the stupendous success of Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh is busy with his next, Gully Boy, helmed by his Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the female lead role.

And now, it seems that television actress Pooja Gor is also a part of the film. The actress recently shared a few pictures with "Gully Boy" Ranveer, hinting at a collaboration with the actor in the movie.

If it turns out to be true, it will indeed be a visual treat for the actress' fans to see her share the screen space with the Bajirao Mastani actor.

Gully Boy narrates the story of city's street rappers and is inspired by the lives of popular rap artists Divine and Naezy.

Set in Mumbai, the movie will reportedly see Alia play a rapper in the movie along with Ranveer. Kalki Koechlin is said to be a part of the film as well.

Talking about this movie, Ranveer had told Bollywood Life, "I would say this is a very rich phase. I am working with the finest filmmakers. I am extremely passionate about the desi hip-hop scene. Gully Boy is so dear to me, it is a film tailor-made for me, I am getting to rap in the film. I see immense potential in this music scene. Gully Boy is very close to my heart. It is the perhaps the closest to my heart after Band Bajaa Baaraat, which is special as it was my debut film."

Coming to Pooja, the actress, who rose to fame with TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, recently featured in a music video for Big FM as a part of Valentine's Day celebration. Pooja, who is dating Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Raj Singh Arora for the longest time now, shot for the video with her beau.