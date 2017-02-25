Actress Pooja Gandhi visited the sets of Majaabharatha recently to promote her upcoming movie Jilebi and narrated her experience of working in the Kannada movie. In a fun-filled interaction with viewers, she entertained them with her wisecracks and superb acting skills.

Sources from the channel say that Pooja Gandhi had a great time on the show, which is hosted by Sheethal Shetty and Niranjan Deshpande. Jilebi is an adult comedy, which stars Yashas Sagar, Vijay Chandur, Nagendra UA, Tabla Nani, Shobaraj and others. The film features James Architect's music, MR Seenu's cinematography and RD Ravi's editing. The Kannada movie will be released on March 3.

The upcoming movie is an important project in Pooja Gandhi's career as her recent films failed to work at the box office. She is now putting in her best efforts to ensure that her latest film brings her back to a good form.

Majaabharatha

The comedy show, Majaabharatha, on Colors Super is celebrating laughter festival from Monday to Wednesday every week. Through the show, the makers aim to not just entertain the masses, but also create social awareness along the way.



In Majaabharatha, team Prashamsa has won viewers' hearts, while team Maskiri from Mangaluru is also making a mark.

Maskiri has been creating new skits using historical references, the presentation of which leads to laugh riots among viewers. Comedian Deepak Rai's dialogue delivery and his body language in the act of king was a hit with the audiences and also the judges of the show — Shruti and S Narayan.