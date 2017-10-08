Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia Furniturewalla, who is known for her confident and bold approach on social media platforms, has set the screens ablaze with her recent hot photoshoot.

Aalia, who is already a sensation on social media, treated her fans with her yet another set of bikini pictures that have set the temperatures soaring. The pictures have been aesthetically shot by Photographer Aashka Patel.

On one hand, where star kids like Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their much-awaited Bollywood debut, Aalia, on the other hand, is prepping herself before stepping into the Hindi film industry. She is currently studying at the New York Film Academy shaping her acting talent.

Aalia is also known for her fearless approach when it comes to voicing your opinion on a public platform. The 20-year-old star kid, who is very active on social media platforms, often gets slut-shamed for her bold pictures she posts on Instagram. She has openly addressed the haters in her blog in the past making it very clear that her choice of clothes doesn't define her character.

While there is still some time for Aalia to decide about acting career, it will be interesting to see how the bold and beautiful star kid kicks off her journey as an actor.