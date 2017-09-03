Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli joined Australian great Ricky Ponting at the second spot on the list of most centuries in ODI cricket when he scored his second straight century in Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 3 to help India complete a historic 5-0 whitewash against the hosts.
The 28-year-old came into the crease at a crucial juncture as India had lost both the openers early in chase of 238 at the R Premadasa Stadium. The right-hander though paced his innings perfectly and hit an unbeaten 110 in a winning cause, yet again.
Kohli and Ponting now have 30 centuries, 19 behind Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his decorated ODI career just one short of 50. Notably, Kohli went past Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of 28 when he scored a 96-ball 131 in India's 168-run win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, August 31.
Also, Kohli has become the fastest to get to 30 ODI tons -- in just 194 matches. Tendulkar took 267 and Ponting needed 349 to get to the landmark figure.
Here are a few more magical numbers that Kohli churned out in Colombo on Sunday
- With the ton in the 5th ODI, Kohli has joined Tendulkar for most number of centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs -- 8.
Most International wins for India in a tour:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 3, 2017
8* - India in Sri Lanka, 2017 (Virat Kohli)
8 - India in Europe, 2007 (Rahul Dravid)#SLvIND
- This was Kohli's 19th century in run-chases -- 106 innings. He has amassed 5368 runs, batting second at 67.10.
- Kohli also went past 1000 runs in ODIs in the ongoing year on Sunday.
- He now has 1017 runs in 18 innings in 2017 at a staggering average of 92.45.
- This was the fifth time Kohli has gone past 1000 runs in a calendar year.
- Kohi also went past 10,000 List A runs during the match-winning knock.
- Kohli is the fastest (219 innings) to reach to 10000 List A runs. AB De Villiers had reached the landmark in 225 innings. Sourav Ganguly was the fastest Indian to reach the milestone, in 252 innings.
- Kohli now has also scored more than 300 runs in a bilateral series five times, one more than Rahul Dravid, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma.
Virat Kohli becomes the first captain with THREE whitewashes in an ODI series of 5 and more matches. (Captain in all the games) #SLvIND— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 3, 2017
- Kohli also joined Kumar Sangakkara and Saeed Anwar in the list for scoring back-to-back ODI centuries most times -- 5.