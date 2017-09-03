Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli joined Australian great Ricky Ponting at the second spot on the list of most centuries in ODI cricket when he scored his second straight century in Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 3 to help India complete a historic 5-0 whitewash against the hosts.

The 28-year-old came into the crease at a crucial juncture as India had lost both the openers early in chase of 238 at the R Premadasa Stadium. The right-hander though paced his innings perfectly and hit an unbeaten 110 in a winning cause, yet again.

Kohli and Ponting now have 30 centuries, 19 behind Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his decorated ODI career just one short of 50. Notably, Kohli went past Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of 28 when he scored a 96-ball 131 in India's 168-run win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, August 31.

Also, Kohli has become the fastest to get to 30 ODI tons -- in just 194 matches. Tendulkar took 267 and Ponting needed 349 to get to the landmark figure.

Here are a few more magical numbers that Kohli churned out in Colombo on Sunday