Tamil general entertainment channels are set to entertain the Kollywood audience by premiering hit movies of 2016 for Pongal. In a battle of TRPs, leading channels have decided to play the films, which feature big stars. Below, we bring to you the list of flicks to be premiered this festival:

Kodi and Devi on Sun TV

Sun TV will air Kodi and Devi. Coming to the Dhanush-starrer, it was released on the occasion of Deepavali festival. The film was a political-thriller, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, in which Trisha Krishnan played the female lead. The other flick features Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leads. It was a horror-comedy film which was released during Navaratri festival.

Remo and Thodari on Jaya TV

Jaya TV is going to telecast Remo, one of the biggest hits at the Tamil box office in 2016. The romantic-comedy film had Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh in the leads. Dhanush and Keerthy Suresh's Thodari is the other film that will be aired on the occasion of Pongal festival on the channel.

Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Star Vijay has decided to air two popular movies during Pongal festival. GV Prakash Kumar's Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru, directed by M Rajesh, and MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story will be telecast on the channel.

Iru Mugan and Rekka

Zee TV is set to play Iru Mugan and Rekka. While Vikram and Nayanthara-starrer movie was released in September and became a decent hit, the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer was an average grosser, which was out in October.

All these movies are expected to make this Pongal season special for the Tamil cine-goers.

Note: It is not the complete list and it will be updated as and when the channels reveal the names of the films that will be played for Pongal.