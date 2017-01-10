The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday, January 10, declared Pongal as a compulsory holiday after the issue was raised by AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan. She had written a letter to the Centre "urging the government to roll-back the announcement of Pongal as restricted holiday."

Pongal is among 12 holidays that is considered optional by the Centre. This means that Pongal is not considered a compulsory holiday for central government offices in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to include Pongal in the list of compulsory holidays to be observed by all central government administrative offices in Tamil Nadu.