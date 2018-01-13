The Pongal celebrations will kick-off this year on Sunday, January 14, and it comes to conclusion on January 17. It is the first festival in the Hindu calendar, which will be celebrated by Tamilians across the globe.

The four-day harvest festival is observed to thank Lord Surya and mother Earth for bringing prosperity.

The first day of the event commences with people cleaning their houses and throwing away unnecessary things to the bonfire lit mainly from cow dung. People decorate their veranda with colourful rangolis and sport new dresses to welcome the festival. It signifies that they are starting their lives afresh.

On the second day, womenfolk boil milk in new pots tied with turmeric plant, and prepare the sweet dish 'pongal' among many other food. Cows and bulls take centre stage on the third day.

The celebration include performing poojas for cows decorated with bells, flowers and beads, and fed with pongal. The traditional bull-taming fight, Jallikkattu is also celebrated as part of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on this day.

The curtains will be dropped to the four-day festival as leftovers are served on a turmeric leaf along with ordinary rice, betel leaves and nuts, turmeric leaves, plantains and two pieces of sugarcane. It is also the time for people to call upon their relatives before they return to their normal day-to-day lives.

In short, Pongal is more of a cultural festival than a religious one. Here, we bring to you the quotes and greetings to share with your family and friends:

May 2018 be a year of prosperity.

May your life be filled with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

I am here to wish you the greetings of Pongal, which is a festival to share happiness. Have fun with family, enjoy the fun-filled festivities of Pongal.

