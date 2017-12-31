Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and many other celebs and politicians have congratulated Rajinikanth on his political entry, while Subramanian Swamy called him "uneducated".

Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics at a meeting with the fans in Raghavendra Mandapam, Chennai on Sunday morning. The Tamil superstar said that he would start his own political party before the next Assembly elections of Tamil Nadu and will contest all the 234 seats in the states.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy was quick to dismiss Rajinikanth's political entry. "Rajini is an uneducated man. What will he tell us? This is a just an age-old story of another Tamil actor joining politics. I will always oppose Rajinikanth. Tamil Nadu's image can only improve when it gets rid of cinema stars. He has still not announced a political party," said Swamy told a TV channel.

"This is a joke, Tamil Nadu requires something serious. The mood in Tamil Nadu is to get rid of all the film stars in politics. Rajini is entering politics at the wrong time and place. He should be worried, in fact, that all his black money trail will come into the limelight. The people of Tamil Nadu will not fall into Rajini fan clubs' song and dance. Fans club cannot become a political outfit," added Subramanian Swamy.

Except for Subramanian Swamy, all other celebs have expressed happiness over Rajinikanth's decision. Here are some celebs' comments.

Amitabh Bachchan: My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics.. my best wishes to him for his success.

Superstar Kamal Haasan: I greet Rajini's social concern and political debut. Welcome welcome.

DMK leader MK Stalin: Rajinikanth has put a full-stop to expectations of his fans. I commend him.

Pon Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping: Today's entry into politics is welcomed. Greetings to dear Rajinikanth who explained and took his stand today.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, President of the Tamil Nadu BJP: Welcome actor Rajinikanths political entry with motto of corruption free good governance which is the sole aim of BJP.

Actor Anupam Kher: On the last day of 2017 comes the Biggest News Maker Of The Year: @superstarrajini joins politics. Jai Ho.

Actor Kabir Bedi: Wishing the great Rajinikanth, #TamilNadu's greatest hope for cleaning up its political system, the greatest success.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh: He gave his heart & soul to his art form and people's love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best & super success sir.