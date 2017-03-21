- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Politicians pay their respects to Sein Feins Martin McGuinness
Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander turned peacemaker died aged 66 on 21 March. McGuinness was a young street fighter for the IRA, later becoming a politician and a peacemaker to help end Northern Irelands 30-year conflict. After a decade as deputy first minister of the British province, McGuiness stepped down from his post in January 2017, choosing not to stand for re-election in a snap election.
Most popular