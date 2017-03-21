Politicians pay their respects to Sein Feins Martin McGuinness

Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander turned peacemaker died aged 66 on 21 March. McGuinness was a young street fighter for the IRA, later becoming a politician and a peacemaker to help end Northern Irelands 30-year conflict. After a decade as deputy first minister of the British province, McGuiness stepped down from his post in January 2017, choosing not to stand for re-election in a snap election.