Rival politicians from the Cambiemos and Petronist parties ended up in a mass fight after a meeting in Buenos Aires on 5 April. No one was seriously injured in the brawl, which was sparked after Abraham Delgado from the Cambiemos party demanded the session be suspended, claiming members of his party were denied the right to speak.
Political meeting in Argentina ends in mass brawl
- April 6, 2017 17:39 IST
