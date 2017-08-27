A Polish woman was gang raped by four men on a beach in Italy. Her boyfriend was robbed and beaten unconscious on the popular Rimini beach. Locals spotted the bloodied couple early on 27 August and called the police. The Polish couple, aged 26, was hospitalized with injuries. Police are still searching for the four brutal attackers.
Polish woman gang raped on Beach in Italy
- August 27, 2017 19:41 IST
