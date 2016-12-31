- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Polish truck driver killed in Berlin market attack is buried instate funeral
Lukasz Urban, the truck driver killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market, has been given a state funeral.Polish President Andrzej Duda attended the funeral in Urban’s hometown in north-western Poland.Urban had been a truck driver for 15 years, working for his cousins company. Truck drivers also held a vehicle procession to honour the driver who is said to have fought attacker Anis Amri, before being shot. A crowdfunding campaign to support Urbans wife and 17-year-old son has raised more than £190,000.
