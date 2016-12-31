Polish truck driver killed in Berlin market attack is buried instate funeral

Lukasz Urban, the truck driver killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market, has been given a state funeral.Polish President Andrzej Duda attended the funeral in Urban’s hometown in north-western Poland.Urban had been a truck driver for 15 years, working for his cousins company. Truck drivers also held a vehicle procession to honour the driver who is said to have fought attacker Anis Amri, before being shot. A crowdfunding campaign to support Urbans wife and 17-year-old son has raised more than £190,000.
