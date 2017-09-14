Fans often put their celebrity idols up on a pedestal, and more often than not these celebrities – actors, musicians, sportspersons, and other personalities – are heard thanking them for their love and support. But apparently, there are a few celebs that are a different kind and do not really reciprocate the love and respect their fans have for them.

Polish metal band Decapitated has been accused of kidnapping and gang-raping a female fan, while they were on a US tour. The band members, identified as Michal Lysejko, 27, Waclaw Kieltyka, 35, Rafal Piotrowski, and Hubert Wiecek, 30, were arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping on Friday, September 8, after a concert in Santa Ana, California.

"Based on the information they developed during the subsequent investigation, and with assistance from the LA County [Sheriff's Office], the four males were taken into custody for first-degree kidnapping in Santa Ana this morning," The Sun quoted the police as saying.

The incident came to light after a woman claimed that she was held against her will and raped in the band's tour bus, after they played a concert in Spokane, Washington, on August 31. Decapitated is said to have invited the woman and her friend for drinks when the band's drummer Łysejko allegedly groped one of them.

While they decided to leave as they weren't comfortable hanging out with the band, the four musicians are said to have followed her to the bus' bathroom and raped her in turns, says the court documents, seen by Spokesman-Review.

The woman's friend, meanwhile, apparently sustained bruises after she was pushed to the floor for refusing to give oral sex. While she drove away and was stopped by the police on suspicion of driving under influence, the woman was on the tour bus for "an unknown amount of time." She told the police that she felt "broken" and was carried out of the bus after the attack.

The case got murkier when the band members gave varying accounts of what happened on August 31. Decapitated has now hired a lawyer to deal with the case. "Decapitated plan to fully fight the allegations that are brought against them, and we are fully confident that the other side of this story will be heard." He added that "we have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms," Attorney Steve Graham said.

Meanwhile, their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have been suspended. The band's upcoming concerts in Canada, Germany, Czech Republic, and Austria have been called off.