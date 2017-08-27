Commander Grant Edwards successfully pulled a 190-tonne Air Force plane with just his body. The Australian Federal policeman wants to raise awareness of police mental health. Edwards suffers from post-traumatic stress. He managed to pull the plane for five meters and will attempt the same again on 27 August.
Policeman pulls 190-tonne plane using just his body
Commander Grant Edwards successfully pulled a 190-tonne Air Force plane with just his body. The Australian Federal policeman wants to raise awareness of police mental health. Edwards suffers from post-traumatic stress. He managed to pull the plane for five meters and will attempt the same again on 27 August.
- August 27, 2017 18:37 IST
