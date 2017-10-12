The metropolitan police have released footage of three men they wish to locate in connection with a vicious assault in London.22-year-old boy Callum Wade was assaulted by four males suffering several facial fractures and permanent damage to his eye.
Police Video Shows Men Believed To Have Viciously Assaulted 22-Year-Old Boy
- October 12, 2017 16:04 IST
