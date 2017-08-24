Police in riot gear clashed with a group of refugees who had occupied a small square in the city when they were evicted from squatting in an adjacent office block. Police and the refugee group clashed on 24 August, five days after they were evicted. The Italian police were condemned by charity Médecins Sans Frontières, after the forces used batons and water canons on the group.
Police use water cannons on refugees in Rome
Police in riot gear clashed with a group of refugees who had occupied a small square in the city when they were evicted from squatting in an adjacent office block. Police and the refugee group clashed on 24 August, five days after they were evicted. The Italian police were condemned by charity Médecins Sans Frontières, after the forces used batons and water canons on the group.
- August 24, 2017 20:26 IST
-