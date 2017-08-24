Police use water cannons on refugees in Rome Close
Police in riot gear clashed with a group of refugees who had occupied a small square in the city when they were evicted from squatting in an adjacent office block. Police and the refugee group clashed on 24 August, five days after they were evicted. The Italian police were condemned by charity Médecins Sans Frontières, after the forces used batons and water canons on the group.