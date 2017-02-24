Police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches in Pretoria

  • February 24, 2017 20:32 IST
    By Reuters
Police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches in Pretoria Close
South African President Jacob Zuma has condemned anti-foreigner violence as clashes between citizens and non-nationals hit the capital Pretoria this week.
loading image
IBT TV
Giant panda Bao Bao heads to new home in China
Most popular