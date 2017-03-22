- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
Police seen tackling a man outside UK Parliament during firearms incident
The Metropolitan Police responded to a security alert on 22 March, following reports that a car had knocked down people on Westminster Bridge. Reportedly at least one person has been shot outside the Houses of Parliament, reports suggest he was holding a knife.
