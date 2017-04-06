Detectives investigating a sex attack on a woman in Stockwell have released CCTV of a man they wish to identify. On Sunday, 2 April at around 4am the victim, a woman in her 20s, was dragged to the ground and sexually assaulted outside Strudwick Court in Binfield Road, SW4. They have released CCTV of a man walking on Clapham Road, near Stockwell Underground Station, whom they wish to speak to and are appealing for the publics help in identifying the man.
Police release CCTV of man they wish to identify after sexual assault in Stockwell
- April 6, 2017 13:53 IST
