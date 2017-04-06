Detectives investigating a sex attack on a woman in Stockwell have released CCTV of a man they wish to identify. On Sunday, 2 April at around 4am the victim, a woman in her 20s, was dragged to the ground and sexually assaulted outside Strudwick Court in Binfield Road, SW4. They have released CCTV of a man walking on Clapham Road, near Stockwell Underground Station, whom they wish to speak to and are appealing for the publics help in identifying the man.