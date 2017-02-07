Police release CCTV footage of Russell Square stabbing attacker Zakaria Bulhan

A man has admitted to killing a US tourist and wounding five people in an attack in London’s Russell Square on 3 August 2016. The attacker, 19-year-old Zakaira Bulhan, carried out the act on August 3 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey. He claimed that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time. Bulhan will be sentenced on February 7.