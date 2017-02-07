- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
Police release CCTV footage of Russell Square stabbing attacker Zakaria Bulhan
A man has admitted to killing a US tourist and wounding five people in an attack in London’s Russell Square on 3 August 2016. The attacker, 19-year-old Zakaira Bulhan, carried out the act on August 3 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey. He claimed that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time. Bulhan will be sentenced on February 7.
Most popular