Police release CCTV footage of Russell Square stabbing attacker Zakaria Bulhan

  • February 7, 2017 14:40 IST
    By Storyful
A man has admitted to killing a US tourist and wounding five people in an attack in London’s Russell Square on 3 August 2016. The attacker, 19-year-old Zakaira Bulhan, carried out the act on August 3 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey. He claimed that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time. Bulhan will be sentenced on February 7.
