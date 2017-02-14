- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
Police raid Spanish workshop which transformed Peugeots into Ferraris
Spanish police have arrested three people after raiding a workshop which manufactured fake Ferraris and Lamborghinis. The garage in Girona was used to make molds of super cars, and then attach them to cheaper vehicles. The gang would then cover the cars in Ferrari and Lamborghini emblems, and sell them on to unsuspecting buyers.
