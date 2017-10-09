29-year-old Rueben Galindo was shot dead by officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on 6 October, after he called police for assistance. He reportedly told the dispatchers over the phone that he had a gun which was unloaded. The two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers have been placed on administrative leave.
Police officers fatally shoot man who called them for help
- October 9, 2017 14:43 IST
