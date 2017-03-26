Police officer tries to capture escaped cow and fails

A Texan police officer narrowly avoided being run over. Officers were called to round up a cow that had escaped from a vet.Initially, shepherding the animal with the police car appeared to be successful until it suddenly charged towards the closing gate.
