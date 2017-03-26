- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Play Wisconsin gun attacks: 4 dead after domestic dispute triggers multiple shootings
- Play Emotional Jason Day reveals mum’s cancer battle as he withdraws from the WGC-Match Play
- Play Brave 4-year-old saves his mums life by calling 999
- Play World leaders condemn Westminster attack, offer support to Britain
- Play Theresa May: ‘This was an attack on free people everywhere’
Police officer tries to capture escaped cow and fails
A Texan police officer narrowly avoided being run over. Officers were called to round up a cow that had escaped from a vet.Initially, shepherding the animal with the police car appeared to be successful until it suddenly charged towards the closing gate.
