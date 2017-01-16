Police officer swerves to avoid overturning truck

  January 16, 2017
Dramatic dash cam footage captured the moment a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was forced to swerve, avoiding a truck that had jackknifed across the interstate into oncoming traffic. On 15 January, freezing rains battered parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, leading to two people being killed in separate car accidents, as well as a 20 car pileup in Wichita.
