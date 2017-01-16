- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Police officer swerves to avoid overturning truck
Dramatic dash cam footage captured the moment a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was forced to swerve, avoiding a truck that had jackknifed across the interstate into oncoming traffic. On 15 January, freezing rains battered parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, leading to two people being killed in separate car accidents, as well as a 20 car pileup in Wichita.
Most popular