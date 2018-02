A police officer died on Thursday (February 22) in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao in clashes with Spartak Moscow fans ahead of a Europa League soccer game against Athletic Bilbao. Spartak won the second leg of the round of 32 tie 2-1 but were knocked out of Europe and amp;#39;s second-tier club competition 4-3 on aggregate after losing the first leg 3-1 in Moscow.