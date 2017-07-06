Indonesian President Joko Widodo's youngest son -- Kaesang Pangarep -- is being investigated for allegations of blasphemy and hate speech.

Jakarta police are planning to summon Pangarep, who is currently in Germany, for questioning, reports said.

Police received a complaint about a video uploaded by Pangarep on YouTube in May, Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said on Thursday.

The nearly three-minute video titled "Ask Daddy for a Project" criticised Indonesians who declared they would refuse funeral rites for those who supported non-Muslims as leaders.

The Muslim-majority country is currently grappling with sectarian tensions.

The complainant, Muhammad Hidayat, a resident of Jakarta satellite city Bekasi, has said the President's son also humiliated villagers by describing those he criticised for intolerant attitudes as "countrified."

However, local media quoted the deputy national police chief, Syafruddin, as saying that there appeared to be no criminal offence involved in the complaint against the President's son, and that the case against him should be dropped, according to Associated Press.

Human rights groups across the world have often called for Indonesia's draconian blasphemy law to be repealed. The infamous blasphemy law in the country allow prison sentences of up to five years and is used to attack political foes and minorities.

The former Jakarta governor, who is a minority Christian, is currently serving a prison term of two years for blasphemy. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama was sentenced to prison in May after months of protests against him by Islamic hardliners in the country.